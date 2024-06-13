TRAI Plans To Impose Fine for Using Dual SIMs in Same Phone, Say Reports

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is proposing a measure that could affect users with multiple unused SIM cards on their mobile devices. According to reports, a proposal suggests that mobile operators might begin charging fees for SIM cards that remain deactivated unnecessarily. These fees could be applied either as a one-time payment or annually. TRAI aims to improve regulation of mobile and landline number usage by enabling operators to recover costs linked to maintaining inactive connections.

Telecom companies may face charges.

TRAI has observed that mobile operators refrain from deactivating SIM cards that have been inactive for extended periods to retain their user base. According to regulations, there is a provision to blacklist SIM cards if they remain unrecharged for a prolonged duration. In response, TRAI intends to impose fines on mobile operators for non-compliance with these rules, potentially leading telecom companies to pass on these costs to their customers.

What is the reason for imposing the charge?

The country is currently experiencing a shortage of mobile numbers. It is widely believed that many smartphone users maintain two SIM cards, with one frequently active and the other remaining inactive or minimally used. Additionally, some users possess more than one mobile SIM card. Consequently, there is a proposal to introduce charges on mobile numbers to address this issue.

According to TRAI data, over 219.14 million mobile numbers are currently blacklisted due to prolonged inactivity, accounting for approximately 19 percent of the total mobile numbers—an issue of significant concern. It's important to note that the government allocates mobile number series to mobile operators, thereby holding the authority over mobile number space. TRAI states the limited availability of mobile numbers, underscoring the importance of their efficient utilization.

Which countries impose charges for mobile numbers?

In countries like Australia, Singapore, Belgium, Finland, the UK, Lithuania, Greece, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Nigeria, South Africa, and Denmark, telecom companies impose charges for mobile numbers.

Additionally, premium mobile numbers could be auctioned for amounts up to Rs 50,000. This process mirrors the practice seen in the automotive industry, where license plates are auctioned. Telecom companies may offer customers the choice of selecting numbers between 100 and 300.