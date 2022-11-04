Twitter sued for mass layoffs by Elon Musk without enough notice

Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court. Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

The report adds that the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice. While Twitter has not commented on the same, the Bloomberg report has explained what the case is about. This lawsuit against Twitter layoffs has been filed in an attempt to ask the court to issue an order that will require the micro-blogging platform to obey the WARN Act, as per the report. It also seeks to restrict the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could harm or give up their right to participate in any litigation.