Twitter testing new feature to allow users to post long messages

San Francisco, Feb 3 Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature that would cater to the needs of those who want to share their thoughts on the micro-blogging site in one lengthy article.

Jane Manchun Wong, known for finding experimental features within apps, discovered the existence of a "Twitter Articles" tab, reports Engadget.

The name itself signifies a long-form format for the social network that has long only allowed people to post bite-sized text messages, but its exact nature is a mystery for now.

Twitter has increased its character limit over the years from 140 to 280 to give users more leeway with what they want to say. That is not always enough, the report said.

According to the report, it is also unclear whether the upcoming feature will be available to everyone, if it does make it to wide release, or if it will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNET that the company is "always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations" and that it will share more soon.

