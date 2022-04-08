Twitter testing new feature to let users 'unmention' themselves

San Francisco, April 8 Micro-blogging site Twitter said it isAtesting a new way for users to remove themselves from conversations they do not want to be a part of.

The company said that the experimental feature is currently available on the Web for some of the users.

"We are experimenting with Unmentioning, a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations, available on Web for some of you now," the company wrote on its platform.

The micro-blogging platform has likely tested or deployed several features to keep mentions civil, including an anti-harassment Safety Mode.

Recently, Twitter announced that it is working to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them to fix typos and errors.

The company said that it plans to begin testing the feature with Twitter Blue subscribers in "the coming months".

The news came as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake for $3 billion in the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor