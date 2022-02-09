Twitter testing playback speed options for videos

Twitter is working on a new feature to introduce a way to adjust the playback speed of videos on the micro-blogging platform.

As per The Verge, the company announced on Tuesday that it is testing video playback speed options on Android and the web.

For those that are in the test, it appears that you'll see a little gear when watching a video that you can click or tap on to access the different speed options. Based on Twitter's announcement tweet, it looks like you can watch a video at as slow as 0.25x speed or as fast as 2x.

According to Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nunez, users will be able to pick playback speed on "Tweet Videos, Amplify Videos, Voice Tweets, videos in DMs, and Video Live Replays, depending on their platform."

Nunez also said that Twitter plans to expand the test to iOS in the future.

Twitter is also in the midst of trialling a downvote button, which is being tested. The button is only found on replies, not on posts themselves.

( With inputs from ANI )

