Twitter to charge $20 per month for blue tick verification

Days after Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, Elon Musk is reportedly working towards some major changes. The changes are set to be introduced in the Twitter Blue subscription and even the verification process which provides a ‘Blue tick’ to verified accounts. The Twitter Blue subscription will reportedly be linked to the Twitter Blue subscription and Musk also plans to hike the subscription prices considerably. Twitter Blue was introduced last year and it is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features. Twitter claims this will let you customize your Twitter experience.The subscription service has been launched in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk plans to charge users $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Furthermore, Twitter accounts that already have the verification, will have to comply with this new mechanism and pay up for the blue tick. The report suggests that verified users will have a total 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their checkmark.