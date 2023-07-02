Twitter to soon increase rate limits: Musk

San Francisco, July 2 Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday announced that the "rate limits" will "soon" increase on the micro-blogging platform.

Musk on Saturday said that verified accounts have been limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts will be able to read 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts just 300 posts a day.

In an update on Sunday, he said that "rate limits" will be increasing "soon" to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts.

After a few hours, he posted, "Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k." Musk also said, "Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits."

"The reason I set a 'View Limit' is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here," he explained.

According to Musk, this change is temporary to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users," Musk posted.

"Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he claimed.

