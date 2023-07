Twitter usage up by 3.5% week over week: Musk

New Delhi, July 15 Elon Musk has shared the numbers regarding the increase in "Total User Active Seconds" on Twitter, noting that usage was up by 3.5 per cent week over the week globally.

"Platform usage up 3.5 per cent week over week," he tweeted late Friday, along with an attached image showing data on Twitter usage.

According to the data he shared on the site, the majority of active users -- nearly 87 per cent of people -- were using the platform on mobile.

The UK got the most user active seconds on Twitter at 7.2 per cent, followed by Japan at 5.7 per cent.

Seeing Japan's numbers this high, a user commented on Musk's post: "Is Twitter really bigger in Japan than the USA?"

To which he replied: "Yeah, roughly triple usage per capita of USA."

Another user commented: "Wow. Mobile is 87.6 per cent of active seconds. If that's so, I recommend prioritising mobile development over desktop."

Meanwhile, Twitter has launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators and also started paying hefty sums.

"We are rolling out to an initial group who will be invited to accept payment," the platform had announced.

On Twitter, many creators shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via the new programme.

While one creator got $37,050, another creator received $11,820.

One creator even got $69,420 through the ads revenue programme.

