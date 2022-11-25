Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated: Musk

New Delhi, Nov 25 Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will tentitavily relaunch 'Verified' service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be "manually authenticated before check activates".

The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 this time more "rock solid".

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," said Musk.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," he added.

Musi said that all verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective.

"Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week," said the world's richest man.

Musk also said that 'incitement to violence will result in account suspension".

After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor