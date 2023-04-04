Twitter's blue bird logo replaced with doge meme

Twitter users noticed the doge meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency and was created as a joke in 2013, on the web version of Twitter.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the doge meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police officer, who seems to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

Notably, there was no change on Twitter's mobile app. It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

According to Variety, Musk, who bought Twitter last fall in a USD 44 billion deal, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme and he has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting Saturday Night Live. After the change to Twitter's web logo Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 20 per cent.

Earlier, on February 15, Musk's love for 'doge' was visible as he posted the photograph of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo, posing as the CEO, on his account with the caption, The new CEO of Twitter is amazing.