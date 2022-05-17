Uber announces new features for business travellers, parties

San Francisco, May 17 In a bid to make it more convenient for users, ride-hailing company Uber has announced several new products and features for business travellers, wedding parties, and more.

The company said that its new feature Uber Travel let users reserve rides for each leg of their itinerary in one fell swoop.

"Just connect your Gmail account and we'll do the rest, organising your hotel, flight, and restaurant reservations all in one place for a stress-free travel experience," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, said in a blogpost.

The service is available in the US and it will be available in the coming weeks in Canada.

Another feature, Uber Charter let users book a party bus, passenger van, coach bus and more directly in the Uber app.

The company also said its new 'Vouchers for Events' make it easy to cover the cost of rides for guests - a personal touch that makes everyone feel like a VIP.

"Simply enter your event details, the maximum amount that you want to cover, and share your unique code with your guests," the company said.

"Guests will determine their own pickup and dropoff at a time and location that works best for them, and you will avoid overpaying for unused seats," it added.

Users can also treat guests, in person or from afar, to Vouchers for Uber Eats. It is also available through Uber for Business so companies can reward employees, offer special experiences for their customers, and more.

Uber also introduced Comfort Electric, which is as simple as tapping a button and requesting a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla or Polestar. Comfort Electric is now available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai, with more cities to come soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor