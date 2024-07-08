UK exploring avenues in technological innovation with Kerala IT

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 The UK is exploring avenues for joint ventures in technological innovation in the Kerala IT ecosystem and thereby strengthening partnership with India in the tech sector, said Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India, on Monday.

Leading a UK delegation to Technopark here, Bamford said the visit to India’s first IT Park had been “incredibly insightful”.

The delegation interacted with Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark, and discussed potential collaboration opportunities at the Park.

Among other officials who took part in the discussion included Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru.

Bamford said the discussions they had with the CEO of Technopark and CEO of Toonz Animation underscored the vast potential for collaboration between the UK and Kerala in the technology and innovation sectors.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive forward groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, future telecoms and other tech domains," said Bamford.

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark, said the visit of the UK delegation marks a significant step towards fostering stronger ties and cooperative initiatives between the UK and Indian tech ecosystems.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor