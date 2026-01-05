Ashley St Clair slammed Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok for undressing her old pictures publicly without her consent. According to Clair, the X-owned chatbot used her photo when she was 14 years old, and she will take legal action. In a series of posts on X, the author and columnist accused Elon Musk's Grok of asking the chatbot to delete the photos, as she claimed that her teenage, inappropriate photos are still up on the social media platform.

Over the past few days, X has been flooded with inappropriate content, showcasing women in half-naked images. The pictures were posted by users asking Grok AI to generate using prompts such as “put this woman in a bikini” or “undress this woman”, and Musk's AI chatbot obeyed the commands and showed inappropriate photos of women and girls without their consent.

This digital undressing trend sparked concern among netizens, mostly females, over clothes-removal requests posted by Grok. According to Reuters review, the public sent similar requests to Grok over a single 10-minute period on Friday afternoon (US Eastern Time) and found 102 attempts by X users to digitally alter several photos to make people appear to be wearing bikinis, involving celebrities, politicians, etc.

Last year, Ashley St Clair claimed that she had a love child with X owner Elon Musk, whom the billionaire refused to respond to the claims, has now accused his chat Grok of undressing her photos without her permission.

Hey @grok I am 14 in this photo. A tasteless, silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you’re now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content! Please remove and send me post ID for legal filing. https://t.co/LlLOArxfqQ — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 5, 2026

"Hey @grok I am 14 in this photo. A tasteless silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you’re now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content! Please remove and send me post ID for legal filing," Clair wrote.

The post she was referring to appears to have been deleted. The video in the comment she shared shows Ashley St Clair's image converted into a bikini after being given a prompt by a user @DaniBrain33.

Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don’t care if people want to call me “scorned” this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 5, 2026

“Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don’t care if people want to call me “scorned” this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time,” she wrote.