upGrad acquires recruitment & staffing firm Wolves India

Mumbai, July 14 upGrad Rekrut, a 100 per cent subsidiary of online higher education platform major upGrad, on Thursday announced it has acquired recruitment and staffing firm Wolves India, for an undisclosed sum.

The Bengaluru-based Wolves India specialises in placing high-quality tech talent across startups, along with mid and large-sized organisations in India and overseas.

"While with upGrad Rekrut, we saw our learners receiving record-breaking CTCs during FY22, the joining of Wolves India will give us an edge in the tech ecosystem," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad.

With 70 professionals, Wolves India has closed over 5,000 placements in the technology and product roles.

It has also been addressing complex hiring challenges across the aerospace segment through its proprietary product called 'Quasara'.

Wolves India will continue to operate independently, said upGrad.

"We will support upGrad to present world-class tech job opportunities to its learners and, together with upGrad Rekrut, create a market leader in tech hiring," said Raghu S, Founder and Director, Wolves India.

The tech industry in India will continue to observe steady demand for skilled talent and is expected to become a $350 billion market by FY26.

upGrad said last month that it will onboard 1,000 employees in the next three months in India from more than 100 campuses, including Metros and tier 2 and 3 cities, as the pandemic hits the job market in the country.

The edtech leader said that it will also hire people from its own learners' talent pool through its subsidiary upGrad Rekrut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor