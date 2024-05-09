US automotive firm BorgWarner launches R&D centre in South Korea

Seoul, May 9 US automotive company BorgWarner has opened a research and development centre in South Korea, which is expected to help stabilise the supply chain in the sector, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The new centre, located in Daegu, 237 kms south of Seoul, will focus on developing integrated driving modules for automobiles with a combined investment of $43.6 million through 2027, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

BorgWarner currently operates seven production lines across South Korea, employing around 1,400 workers.

The company pledged to open the centre on the margins of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the U.S. in 2022, reports Yonhap news agency.

The industry ministry said that the new center, employing 43 experts, is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the local automobile industry and help stabilise the supply chain as well.

Park Duk-ryul, the director general for cross-border investment policy at the ministry, said the investment is also notable in that it came amid the growing global competition to attract companies in cutting-edge industries.

"The government intends to actively introduce additional incentives for cutting-edge industries and pursue regulatory reforms, paving the way for global companies like BorgWarner to increase their investments," Park said.

