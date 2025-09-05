US detains some 450 workers in Hyundai-LG battery plant site raid in Georgia

Seoul, Sep 5 US immigration authorities have detained as many as 450 workers at a construction site for a joint battery plant between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd. in Georgia, as part of an investigation into undocumented individuals, reports said on Friday.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Homeland Security Investigations sent agents to the construction site for the electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility in Ellabell, located in Bryan County, west of Savannah, to carry out a search warrant, according to local media reports.

They took about 450 people into custody, including more than 30 South Koreans on business travel from Seoul. They all face possible charges of illegal stay, according to the reports quoting immigration authorities, reports Yonhap news agency.

The individuals from Seoul arrived in the United States on a B1 visa, issued for business purposes such as attending meetings or signing contracts, or under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) visa waiver program for short-term stays.

The South Korean consulate in Atlanta is forming a legal team, including Korean American lawyers, and they plan to visit the facility where the workers are being held, a consulate official said.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul told Yonhap that the ministry is gathering facts to grasp the situation and in communication with the company over the matter.

LG Energy Solution said it is "currently assessing the specific situation," adding, "We are actively cooperating with the South Korean government and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and swift release of our employees and partner staff."

Hyundai Motor Group headquarters in Seoul has yet to issue a statement, with informed sources saying the company was busy trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the raid.

Concerns have also been raised over potential disruptions to Hyundai Motor Group's other projects in the U.S., as multiple construction works are planned.

Upcoming projects include a new robot plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 units and the construction of a steel mill in Louisiana with a production capacity of 2.7 million tons.

The South Korean auto giant also plans to expand its production capacity from 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the group's newly opened EV and hybrid car manufacturing plant, in Georgia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor