Vedanta appoints chip industry veteran David Reed as CEO of new biz

Mumbai, Feb 6 Global natural resources and technology conglomerate Vedanta on Monday appointed David Reed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its semiconductor business.

He will be responsible for setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit, the company said in a statement.

Reed was formerly with NXP Semiconductors, where he was Executive Vice President and General Manager of global operations.

"He has played a pivotal role in shaping the entire global semiconductor industry. His expertise and experience will be an asset as we embark upon this critical journey with Foxconn to help create a sustainable domestic electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India," said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta.

A 35-year veteran in the semiconductor industry, Reed's extensive international experience includes establishment of a complete semiconductor ecosystem with global execution of wafer fabrication, research and development, assembly and testing, total quality management and packaging, and supply chain management.

Reed began his career at Texas Instruments in 1984, where he served for 26 years in a variety of leadership roles across the world.

"This venture is a watershed development for the global semiconductor industry, and I am excited to be part of it. I look forward to leading a diverse team of highly talented and committed professionals and will work alongside them to bring this historic project to fruition," said Reed.

In September 2022, Vedanta signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up India's first semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit in the state.

Vedanta in collaboration with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn is all set to manufacture semiconductors on Indian soil with the $19.5 billion pact for such plants in Gujarat.

Vedanta has recently signed MoUs with 30 Japanese companies for development of India's semiconductor and display glass manufacturing ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor