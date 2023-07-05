ViewSonic launches portable touch screen monitor with OLED tech in India

New Delhi, July 5 ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, on Wednesday announced the launch of the VP-16 OLED, the brand’s first portable touch screen monitor with OLED technology, in the country.

The new monitor is available on Amazon and is priced at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 75,000 and end-use-price (EUP) of Rs 49,999 plus taxes, the company said in a statement.

The 15.6-inch ColorPro monitor comes with 1080p Full HD resolution and Pantone Validation for remarkable colour reproduction and immersive visuals.

It features an OLED display that offers crisp images that are free from halo effects, reproducing blacks perfectly.

"The OLED screen is individually lit by a series of light-emitting diodes," the company added.

The new product delivers better contrast, higher brightness, wider viewing angles, a broader colour range and much faster refresh rates when compared to standard LCD monitors.

"It is the first portable display in our ColorPro series specially designed for professionals seeking flexibility in their work. The colour reproduction on the new model is extraordinary, and the USB Type-C connectivity adds to the resourcefulness of the monitor," said Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing -- IT Business, ViewSonic India.

The monitor has a detachable protective cover that acts as a shading hood for an instant “dark room” effect. This maintains a high-definition viewing experience regardless of the brightness of the environment.

"Adding to the adaptability, with a 60Hz refresh rate, the new unit also offers USB Type-C connectivity with 40W two-way power charging," the company said.

The new monitor also features a mini-HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and also includes a height-adjustable stand that provides more comfortable viewing angles for nearly any working position.

"Furthermore, the ENERGY STAR certification of the product helps save on energy costs while reducing greenhouse gases," ViewSonic added.

