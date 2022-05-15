Vijaya Gadde's legal team at Twitter tells Musk he violated NDA

San Francisco, May 15 Elon Musk on Sunday said that he received a call from Twitter's legal team being run by Indian-origin Vijaya Gadde, accusing the Tesla CEO of violating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by revealing that the sample size for checking fake/spam users on microthe -blogging platform was 100.

Musk earlier said that his team was busy finding out the presence of fake/spam accounts with the random sampling process, a reason why he has put the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal on hold.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened," Musk said in a tweet.

He had earlier tweeted that he picked "100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5 per cent fake/spam/duplicate".

Musk also invited his over 93 million users to "repeat the same process and see what they discover".

The Tesla CEO had attacked Gadde who took the call to ban Trump and banned political advertising on the platform.

Working with Twitter since 2011, she has been a key executive charged with overseeing the microblogging platform's trust and safety, legal and public policy functions.

In another tweet on Sunday, Musk said that it is very important to fix your Twitter feed.

"You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don't realise. Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference," said the Tesla CEO.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey replied: "It was designed simply to save you time when you are away from the app for a while. Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chronology as well."

A user on Saturday pointed to him that why didn't he think about this before offering $44 billion for Twitter.

The Tesla CEO replied: "I relied upon the accuracy of Twitter's public filings."

