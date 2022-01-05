Vivo brings colour-changing V23 series to India

New Delhi, Jan 5 Smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday launched vivo V23 series in India that offers first-ever colour changing back panel and Indias first 50MP 'Eye AF Dual Selfie' camera.

V23 and V23 Pro will be available in two finishes Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

V23 Pro is priced at Rs 38,990 (8GB+128GB), Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 34,990 (12GB+256GB).

V23 Pro will be available for sale starting January 13 and V23 at Flipkart, vivo India E-store and retail stores from January 19.

"V23 aims to provide consumers with exceptional performance and industry-leading innovations including India's first Fluorite AG Glass Design that changes colour, India's first 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie and 108 MP rear camera," said Yogendra Sriramula, Director- Brand Strategy, vivo India.

"Our R&D centres across the world have been focusing on the development of newer technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence, ergonomic design, and building on photography capabilities," he said in a statement.

The dual front camera with advanced eye AF technology offers exceptional photography features to capture brilliant portraits and selfies.

V23 Pro offers a 3D-curved screen that is as thin as 7.36mm and weighs only 171 grams.

V23 is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, exquisitely set in a metal flat frame design and is just 7.39 mm thin, and weighs only 179 grams.

V23 Pro and V23 come with a 6.56-inch and 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD resolution.

The company said that V23 series comes with India's first 50MP sensor with advanced eye autofocus technology and dual selfie camera complemented by pixel isolation technology through which the front camera captures abundant light and boosts colour authenticity.

V23 comes with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP night camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode.

vivo V23Pro is powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset that adopts the advanced 6nm processor. It supports Dual 5G Standby.

V23 comes with advanced 6nm Dimensity 920 chipset that supports Dual 5G Standby and VoNR.

Both the smartphones come with a high-speed 12GB RAM option.

V23 Series comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

"With a 4300mAh battery, V23 Pro can be charged from 1% to 63 per cent with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes. The V23 comes with a 4200mAh battery which can charge from 1 per cent to 68 per cent with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes," said the company.

