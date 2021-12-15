Vivo launches new affordable neckband in India

New Delhi, Dec 15 In a bid to offer immersive sound experience, smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday launched a new neckband Wireless Sport Lite in India at Rs 1,999.

The neckband is available across Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in two colour variants black and blue.

"After witnessing the success of TWS Neo earphones last year, we are pleased to announce the launch of a new addition to our allied devices range with vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband, a step towards the development of IoT technology," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

"With this new launch, we aim to strike a chord amongst the everyday music lovers by offering an amalgamation of unique and immersive audio experience along with unmatched sound clarity," the spokesperson added.

The new neckband features a 11.2mm driver strong bass and 18 hours of playback time, the company claimed.

The device also has a 'Call Noise Cancellation' feature which ensures you hear everyone on the other end clearly and experience uninterrupted communication.

Packed with 129mAh battery, the neckband provides 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

The neckband also offers many functional features including Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair and Game low lagging.

