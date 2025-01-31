Vodafone Makes World's First-Ever Satellite Video Call With Basic Smartphone (Watch Video)

Vodafone has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by making the world's first video call using a basic smartphone connected to a satellite network. The historic call took place in a remote area of the Welsh mountains, where there was no terrestrial network coverage. Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer placed the call, which was received by the company's CEO, Margherita Della Valle.

The UK-based telecom giant plans to roll out this satellite calling technology across Europe later this year and in 2026. The goal is to provide seamless connectivity in remote areas and during emergencies where traditional cellular networks are unavailable.

According to a Reuters report, Vodafone is leveraging AST SpaceMobile’s low-Earth orbit technology, using five BlueBird satellites to deliver transmission speeds of up to 120 megabits per second on standard smartphones. Vodafone is one of AST SpaceMobile’s key investors, alongside major players like AT&T, Verizon, and Google.

To mark this major technological leap, Della Valle was joined by British astronaut Tim Peake at Vodafone’s UK headquarters in Newbury, west of London, for the launch of the company’s space-to-land gateway. This system receives signals from a user’s smartphone via satellite and integrates them into Vodafone’s core network, making satellite connectivity accessible for everyday mobile users.

Tim Peake, who became the first Briton to visit the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk in 2015, called the development an "incredible breakthrough", highlighting the potential of space-based technology to revolutionise mobile communication worldwide.