Walmart invites Indian sellers to expand overseas via its US marketplace

Bengaluru, Jan 20 Retail giant Walmart on Thursday announced that it is now inviting select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month.

The company said that its initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart's engagement with Indian exporters.

India is already one of Walmart's top sourcing markets, and the company has set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.

"Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers," Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development - Global Sourcing, said in a statement.

"They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US," Mi added.

Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand the Marketplace's product assortment.

Selected sellers will be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart's warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback.

Walmart also appropriately shares US customer insights and global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies with its Marketplace sellers to help them succeed in the US.

"The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers," said Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

"Outstanding 'Make in India' brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world," Kumar added.

A dedicated Cross Border Trade team has been set up in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor