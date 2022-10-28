Walmart, Netflix partner to bring Hub

San Francisco, Oct 28 Retail giant Walmart has announced a partnership with Netflix to bring the Hub, which claims to bring viewers closer to their shows and movies.

The Netflix Hub will roll out into more than 2,400 Walmart stores with a new streaming gift card.

"Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favourite shows and films including 'Stranger Things', 'Squid Game', 'The Witcher' and more," the company said.

Additionally, the retail company will sell discounted streaming gift cards. Customers now have the option to stream popular trends without using a credit or debit card.

Through specially crafted Concession Kits, the Hub is bringing a theatre experience home.

The company brings themed kits with everything customers need to enhance the couch-centric watching experience, including popcorn, candy and collectible cups.

Seasonal product releases will keep popular trends available all year long for customers.

