WATCH: Elon Musk Plays SpaceX Tweet Video on TV Via AirPlay

After becoming the owner of micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk has made many changes to his microblogging website and app, from changing the platform's name to charging money for blue ticks. Musk constantly makes changes on X every day to give users new experiences.

Now, the SpaceX CEO is going to update a new feature on X to compete with YouTube and Netflix. Regarding this, he tweeted a post. Elon Musk has shared a video on his official X handle.

"And you can also use AirPlay," the post read. In a video shared by Musk, the Tesla CEO plays a SpaceX rocket launch video on his living room TV via AirPaly through his iPhone. This indicates that Musk is close to launching a new streaming app to compete with other streaming platforms in the market.

The microblogging platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has been actively experimenting with long-form videos, and recent reports indicate its intention to launch a specialized app tailored for smart TVs. The initial rollout is slated for TVs operating on Fire OS (Amazon) and Tizen OS (Samsung), with plans to extend compatibility to other prevalent platforms such as Google TV OS and Apple TVOS in the near future.