Watch! Here's why sharing photos on social media can be dangerous in AI era

Artificial Intelligence (AI) now plays a role in various aspects of our lives. Specifically, generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and others have grown significantly. This means that there will be an abundance of AI-generated content in the future. However, generative AI also introduces the risk of AI-generated disinformation. Its features make it easier for opportunistic individuals to spread false information. When combined with deepfake technology, generative AI tools can make content that looks and sounds real, like pictures, videos, audio clips, and documents. There are many possibilities for creating fake content, so knowing how to protect yourself from deepfake videos is important.

Please watch this video…Before you post another pic of your kids on social media.



They will thank you later. pic.twitter.com/CA1nr3ApYW — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) July 10, 2023

Off late, a a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, on which people are debating fiercely. Actually this video is related to AI. In this video, the picture of a small girl child is changed with the help of AI and it has been told in which places how it can be used. The widely-circulated video , clearly highlights how personal pictures from social media can be used for scams and crimes. The viral video is appears to use AI-powered deepfake technology which is more alarming. While experts have rattled off multiple alarming scenarios on how AI can play out, this video gives a clear warning. Deepfake experts told Rest of World the rise of AI is being used as a ruse to sow information uncertainty in a new era. On the one hand, they said, generative AI has the potential to tarnish reputations and manipulate public opinion, but on the other, the technology could be a way to evade accountability by dismissing any incriminating evidence as fake.

