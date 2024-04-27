We need time in life to stop & smell the roses: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi, April 27 Sharing a video showing scenic views from Kalsubai Peak (a mountain in Maharashtra), Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that one should definitely take the time out of their busy schedule to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life.

"This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, near our engine factory. I've been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it," Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

Appreciating the beauty of the mountain, he said, "We definitely need to take time in life to stop & smell the roses".

Kalsubai is the highest point in Maharashtra.

Since being shared, the post has been viewed more than 130K times. Reacting to his post, several users also appreciated the beauty of Kalsubai Peak.

"Standing tall at an elevation of 1,646 metres (5,400 feet), Mt. Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, is truly a jewel of the Sahyadri range. Its grandeur is a testament to the beauty of nature," a user wrote.

"It's amazing how many beautiful places are waiting to be discovered right in our backyard," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "Kalsubai trek is the best trek near Mumbai with a dream destination for any traveller or fellow trekkers".

