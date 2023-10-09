Web Werks, Iron Mountain to build 2 data centres with Rs 1,800 cr investment in India

Chennai, Oct 9 IT company Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers on Monday announced to build two new data centres here with over Rs 1,800 crore investment.

The two data centres (CHE-1 and CHE-2), to be built on a four-acre plot in Ambattur, will support 36 megawatts of IT load, further enhancing the company’s rapidly growing pan-India footprint, which will support more than 90 megawatts of new development across Pune, Bengaluru, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“As Chennai is one of India’s most important connectivity hubs, we are thrilled to be building capacity to meet hyperscale, network, content, public sector undertakings and enterprise customer demand,” said Mark Kidd, EVP and Global General Manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers and Asset Lifecycle Management.

Web Werks has put together an extensive range of colocation and hosting services, designed to deliver wholesale, retail and hyper-scale hosting facilities via strategically planned Tier 3 data center facilities in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune.

Web Werks is now expanding with new data centre facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“Data centre ecosystems require submarine cables, local consumption and internet traffic to proliferate. Chennai is a desired location for data centers for those reasons plus ample land, power and connectivity options,” said Nikhil Rathi, Founder and CEO of Web Werks.

Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain is trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide.

