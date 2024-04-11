Welcome to India, say netizens to Elon Musk

New Delhi, April 11 Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed his visit to India, netizens eagerly welcomed the billionaire to the country.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!” the SpaceX CEO shared on X (formerly Twitter). The post has, so far, garnered more than 38 million views on the platform.

Soon after the announcement, several users took to the platform to welcome the billionaire to the country.

“Welcome to India, Elon,” wrote several users, while one added “Namaste India”.

“Welcome to India, Elon Musk, hoping for a long-term partnership between your companies and India,” wrote another user.

“Yes! Excited to have you here finally. Hope to see Tesla India up and running soon and reservation holders getting their Tesla's,” said another.

The tech billionaire is reportedly slated to meet PM Modi "in the week of April 22 in New Delhi".

Musk is also likely to announce his investment plans and setting up of a potential $2-3 billion manufacturing plant in the country.

As per reports, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are on top of Tesla's agenda to start EV manufacturing and export the vehicles as well.

