What is JioPC? Reliance Jio Launches Virtual Desktop Service for Users; Check How Steps to Get Free Trial

Reliance Jio has launched JioPC, a virtual desktop service aimed at transforming how users work, learn, and create from the comfort of their homes. Designed to offer a smooth experience, JioPC enables users to browse the web, use productivity applications, engage with educational tools, and attend online classes—all through their TV connected to a Jio Set-Top Box.

What is JioPC?

JioPC is a cloud-based virtual desktop solution that turns your television into a fully functional computer. By leveraging the Jio Set Top Box, users can access a desktop-like environment, making it easier to perform a variety of tasks, from office work to online education.

How to Get Started with JioPC?

1. Open the JioPC App

Turn on your TV connected to the Jio Set Top Box.

Navigate to the apps section and select the JioPC icon from the list.

2. Connect Keyboard and Mouse

Attach your keyboard and mouse using the available USB ports or via Bluetooth, depending on your device.

3. Set Up Your JioPC Account

Your personal details will appear automatically.

Click the Continue button to proceed.

4. Start Using JioPC

Click on Launch Now to begin using JioPC for education, work, and more.

How to Get a Free Trial?

JioPC offers a free trial for new users. To avail the trial:

Open the JioPC app on your Jio Set Top Box.

Complete the account setup as prompted.

Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your free trial and start exploring the features.