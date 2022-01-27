WhatsApp group admins will soon be able to delete everyone's messages in a group

In a major change, world's most widely used messaging service WhatsApp is said to be working on a host of new features. Now, a report states that WhatsApp may be working on a new feature that allows group admins on WhatsApp to delete messages for other members of the group as well. This gives admins of WhatsApp groups the power to delete anyone’s message without asking them, in case the admin does not want the members to see the said message. The latest report comes from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo that said the ability to delete messages in a group will soon be available for Android users. “If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android," WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

The WhatsApp tracker also shared a screenshot with the tweet, showing how a message deleted by a group admin will show for Android users. “This message was deleted by an admin, WAbetaInfo (admin’s name)," the deleted message shows. This feature, while making it easier for admins to delete obscene or inappropriate messages from their groups, will also raise questions about the intent of group admins for letting messages that they don’t agree with stay on the group. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on several other features that include the ability to react to messages with just an emoji - similar to Twitter and Instagram, and the Meta-owned instant messaging app is also said to be bringing in-app chat support that will allow users to get in touch with WhatsApp customer care within the app itself.Most recently, WhatsApp started rolling out the ability for iOS users to pause voice notes in the middle of recording and allow users to listen to them before sending. The instant messaging app is also reported to be bringing the ability to allow new iPhone users to transfer their chats from Android to iPhone, a feature that does not exist on the instant messaging platform currently.