WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new extension for adding extra security to its web app.

As per GSM Arena, the extension is called Code Verify and its sole purpose is to ensure the web version of WhatsApp is secure enough and the end-to-end encryption has not been compromised.

WhatsApp said that the web app is naturally less resilient against attacks. So the Code Verify ensures the same level of security as a native app on Windows, iOS or Android.

