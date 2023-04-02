WhatsApp may soon allow users to lock chats

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its users. As per a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app may bring a feature that will allow users to lock chats and hide them from others. This new feature will improve the users' privacy as it will help users to lock their most private chats within the chat's contact or group info, reports WABetaInfo.

When a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat. This feature also helps to keep media private by making sure that photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device's gallery. The ability to lock chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.Meanwhile, on Friday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta