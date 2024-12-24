WhatsApp Now Lets You Scan Documents with Your Phone’s Camera: Here’s How

WhatsApp is always working to make things better for users with regular updates. Recently, they rolled out a cool lock chat feature for added privacy, and now they’ve introduced a handy tool that lets you scan physical documents right from your phone’s camera. This new feature is available to some users with the latest WhatsApp update for iOS (version 24.25.80) and is super easy to find in the document-sharing menu. Now, you can quickly snap a pic of a document without needing any extra scanning apps or tools. The rollout is happening gradually, so more users will get access in the coming weeks, as noted in the latest WhatsApp changelog shared by WABetaInfo.

About WhatsApp Scanning

This new scanning feature is a game changer for anyone who needs to share documents on the fly. It saves you the hassle of switching between different apps, making it a one-stop shop for capturing, tweaking, and sending scanned documents. When you open the document-sharing menu, just hit the "scan" option to activate your camera. After you take a picture of the document, you can instantly preview it and make any adjustments you need. The app suggests margins automatically, but you can tweak them manually to make sure everything looks just right. Once you’re happy with the scan, just confirm it to send the document in the chat or group.

With the ability to scan and send documents directly in WhatsApp, you won’t have to worry about using scanning apps or printers anymore. Plus, the scan quality is optimized for clarity and readability, so your documents will look professional. This feature is perfect for personal stuff or business needs, whether you’re sharing receipts, contracts, or notes.

WABetaInfo was the first to report on this feature as part of the WhatsApp iOS 24.25.80 update, and WhatsApp is still working on refining it and expanding access. By adding it to the document-sharing menu, WhatsApp is really stepping up as a go-to platform for communication and document sharing, making everything smoother for users. As more people get this feature, they’ll enjoy the convenience it brings, saving time and cutting down on the need for third-party apps.

WhatsApp to Withdraw Support for Older iPhones

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that they’ll be dropping support for older iOS versions starting in 2025. From May 5, devices running iOS versions earlier than 15.1 won’t be able to access the app anymore, including older beta versions on TestFlight. Right now, WhatsApp works with iOS 12 and later, but soon you’ll need iOS 15.1 or higher to keep using it. To give users a heads-up, the company is offering a five-month notice period so you can update your devices or look for alternatives if your hardware can’t handle the newer iOS versions.

This change will mainly impact older iPhone models like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which can only run up to iOS 12.5.7. These models are over 10 years old and make up a small part of WhatsApp’s user base. If you’ve got a newer iPhone but are still on an outdated software version, you can keep using WhatsApp by upgrading to iOS 15.1 or later.