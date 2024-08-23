WhatsApp Permits Real-Money Gaming Ads in India - Details Inside

WhatsApp has updated its business messaging policy to permit companies in regulated sectors, such as real-money gaming and over-the-counter drugs, to send promotional messages to users in India.

The revised policy allows businesses in these sectors to use the WhatsApp Business platform for promotions, provided they comply with local laws, industry codes, guidelines, and age requirements. Messaging may not be sent to individuals under 18 years of age.

According to WhatsApp’s updated policy, real-money gaming promotions can include online gambling, betting, lotteries, raffles, casino games, fantasy sports, bingo, poker, skill game tournaments, and sweepstakes. It also covers games with monetary value as part of entry or prizes.

Businesses must obtain permission from Meta Platforms, Inc. and provide proof that their activities are legally licensed or lawful in the targeted countries. WhatsApp has outlined a specific application process for companies to apply for messaging permissions.

Despite this update, promotional messages related to alcohol remain prohibited in India. Businesses in regulated sectors are also barred from using the WhatsApp Business app for direct sales or commerce experiences.

This change is part of Meta's broader strategy to enhance monetisation of WhatsApp, which has become the world’s most popular messaging app with over 2 billion daily active users. India, with more than 500 million users, is its largest market.

The policy update follows recent changes to WhatsApp’s business offerings, including new conversation categories and a revised pricing model introduced last year. Upcoming changes in pricing for marketing and utility conversations will take effect on August 1, 2024, and October 1, 2024, respectively.