WhatsApp Privacy Policy Case: CCI Imposes Rs 213 Crore Penalty on Meta

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, citing alleged abuse of its dominant position in enforcing the messaging app's 2021 privacy policy. The fine was announced on Monday and reflects CCI's stance against the company’s practices in handling user privacy.

In its order, the CCI stated that user data was collected and shared with other Meta-owned companies, violating competition laws. The regulator directed Meta and WhatsApp to implement specific behavioral remedies within a set timeline and issued cease-and-desist instructions to both entities.

In January 2021, WhatsApp informed users about an updated privacy policy that mandated acceptance for continued use, expanding data collection and sharing across Meta companies. Unlike users in India, who had no option to opt out, WhatsApp users in the European Union were exempt from this mandate due to the region’s stringent data privacy laws.