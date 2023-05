WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta

San Francisco, Feb 6 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta.

This will make it easier for users to better describe groups, reports WABetaInfo.

Beta users can now choose a longer group description, up to 2048 characters, as the previous limit was 512 characters.

Longer group descriptions will help group admins to save additional information for describing their groups.

Moreover, the characters of the group subject have been increased to 100 to provide admins more freedom when naming their groups.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app, the report said.

Last week, a report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out similar changes to the group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor