WhatsApp rolling out new feature to bring a communities tab to iPad

New Delhi, June 29 Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to bring a 'communities tab' to iPad.

As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing the communities tab on the iPad app. This feature was previously unavailable on iPad, as it is considered a linked device and has some limitations.

"Users could explore communities within the chats list, but the experience was a bit inconvenient as they had to manually find all communities among other conversations," the report said.

With the latest update, WhatsApp is addressing this limitation and improving the user experience by enabling iPad users to manage and navigate their communities directly from the app through a dedicated tab, it added.

Moreover, the report mentioned that with the communities tab on iPad, users can also create and manage communities directly from the app.

Earlier, it was limited to main devices, which restricted people with an iPad from fully using this feature.

A feature to bring a communities tab to iPad is available to some beta testers and will roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new in-app dialer feature that will allow users to make calls directly from the app.

Users will not need to add contacts to their address book to make calls from the app. They will find a new floating action button located within the calls tab that will enable access to the in-app dialer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor