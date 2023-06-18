WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta

San Francisco, June 18 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS.

Beta users will now see a new icon at the bottom during a video call, reports WABetaInfo.

This new option will let users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, all activities on the users' screen including notifications will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

The ability to share the content of the screen during a video call is available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

