WhatsApp rolls out new features including double-tap reactions, selfie stickers

Washington [US], January 15 : WhatsApp has ushered in the new year with a range of exciting updates aimed at enhancing user experience.

Among the most anticipated changes is the introduction of double-tap reactions, which allow users to quickly respond to messages with just a tap, speeding up the process and making it more efficient, especially for frequent users, as reported in GSM Arena.

In addition to the new reaction feature, WhatsApp has introduced several other improvements.

One of the standout features is the addition of camera effects.

The same 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects that were made available for video calls in 2024 are now accessible for still images as well, according to GSM Arena.

This new feature enables users to enhance their photos with creative touches before sending them in chats.

WhatsApp has also made it easier to create and share personalized stickers. Users can now turn selfies into custom stickers by simply tapping the "Create Sticker" option.

Once selected, the camera function allows users to take a selfie on the spot, which is then turned into a sticker. This feature is currently rolling out on Android devices and will be available for iOS users soon.

Additionally, users can now share entire sticker packs directly through WhatsApp, making it more convenient to send personalized or favourite sticker collections to friends and family.

