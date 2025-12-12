WhatsApp Update: 3 New Calling Features; Adds Media Tab for Desktop Users

WhatsApp has always worked to make app more user friendly and easy use. If you are using WhatsApp, then in the coming days you will get one of the best features. For example, if the other person does not pick up your call, you can now ask him to pick up the call by sending him a 'voice or video note'.

This feature is similar to the iPhone, where the facility of sending voice mail is provided. In addition, a new media tab has been introduced for group call speakers and desktop users.

WhatsApp has introduced 3 new features in the call category

Missed call messages - It often happens that you call someone and the other person could not pick up or answer your call. In such a situation, you can now record a voice or video note and send it. The advantage of this is that when the other person opens the app, he will get your voice or video note in just one tap.

Reactions in voice chat - Now you can switch directly to a message chat while you are in a voice chat. You can also react during a voice chat.

Group call speaker spotlight - This will make group calls more convenient than ever.

New media tab for desktop/laptop users

Users using WhatsApp on a computer, laptop or MacBook will get a new media tab. Now you can find all your documents, links and media files in one place in chats. WhatsApp says that this feature will make it much faster to find and work with files on Mac, Windows and the web.

Status and channels made more fun

People spend a lot of time on WhatsApp viewing statuses. Now statuses are going to be more fun than ever. Now you can ask people questions on your status, to which people can answer. This feature has been brought to WhatsApp channels. With this, group admins will be able to connect better with their followers and they will also get real-time answers on any topic.