Will harness 'Made in India' supercomputing for national development, global leadership: Centre

New Delhi, July 2 The government aims to develop indigenous high-performance computing (HPC) processor, known as AUM, as part of complete indigenisation and become a global leader in supercomputing, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

He was speaking at an event in the national capital where the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) partnered with MosChip Technologies, and Socionext Inc. for the design and development of the indigenous HPC chip.

The HPC processor is based on the Arm architecture and built on TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 5nm technology node.

“The announcement is a significant achievement in chip design. It demonstrates India's capability in indigenous development in the field of high-performance computing. These ventures in consortia mode in partnership with industry are the need of the hour,” said Dr Praveen Kumar S., Head of Scientific Divisions (HOD) at the Department of Science and Technology.

C-DAC is designing an indigenous HPC processor called AUM where Keenheads Technologies, an Indian startup, has been engaged as a programme management consultant (PMC) for the project.

“Our indigenisation efforts have reached more than 50 per cent with server nodes, interconnects, and system software stack. Now for complete indigenisation, we are aiming to develop indigenous HPC Processor AUM,” Krishnan noted.

