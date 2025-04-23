World Health Summit’s regional meet to shape global agenda: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, April 23 The World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from April 25–27, is set to provide a vital platform for shaping the global health agenda, with a special focus on the integration and scaling up of traditional medicine systems, the government said on Wednesday.

According to Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, the WHS Regional Meeting is a timely opportunity to advance global dialogue on traditional medicine.

“The dedicated session reflects growing global interest in holistic health. As we prepare for the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit in December, hosted in Delhi and anchored by the WHO-GTMC in Jamnagar, India reaffirms its commitment to global well-being,” he said.

Among the key highlights of the summit is a session titled “Restoring Balance: Scaling up Access to Traditional Medicine for Health and Well-being”, which promises to serve as a major milestone for the global traditional medicine sector.

The WHS Regional Meeting will bring together ministers, leading scientists, CEOs, UN officials, and civil society stakeholders to explore innovative, inclusive, and sustainable pathways to achieving health for all.

The session on traditional medicine will delve into how holistic health systems rooted in ancient wisdom can help meet the growing global demand for person-centred care and contribute to health equity.

Experts will examine opportunities to advance universal access to safe and effective traditional medicine practices by leveraging technological innovations, evidence-based research, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, stated, “The WHS Regional Meeting offers a crucial platform to promote evidence-based traditional medicine within global health discussions. The session on traditional medicine sets the stage for the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit in December, supported by the WHO-GTMC and reflecting India’s leadership in advancing traditional medicine globally.”

As anticipation builds for the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the WHS Regional Meeting in New Delhi is poised to catalyse critical dialogues and partnerships that will shape the trajectory of traditional medicine in the global health landscape.

It will also amplify India's leadership role in promoting traditional medicine, reaffirming its commitment to global well-being and sustainable health solutions rooted in cultural heritage, said the ministry.

