Xiaomi Fold Smartphone with stylus pen may launch soon

Beijing, Dec 30 Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone with a Stylus Pen.

The Xiaomi Fold phone's patent was filed with the US Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) and it showcases a device with a two-way folding mechanism, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone also looks similar to the company's Mi Mix Fold foldable phone.

As per patent images, the device may feature a single camera with an LED flash beside it. The right-side of the foldable phone has the volume button and the power key. The device has a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Xiaomi has also patented a smartphone that is likely to be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.

The company patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras, the report said.

The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side.

