Xiaomi India gets key ISO certification on distributor selection for offline distribution

Bengaluru, April 7 Leading smartphone and TV brand Xiaomi India on Thursday said it has received the key 'ISO 9001:2015' certification for their distributor selection and onboarding process for offline distribution.

Through this step, the brand aims to reinforce its position as the leading player in the industry with more than 350 distribution partners spread across over 270 cities in India.

An end-to-end digital exercise, the process involved a seven-layer evaluation technique for onboarding a distribution partner, along with a 5-I framework that focuses on intent, investment, infrastructure, involvement and influence, the company said in a statement.

"With customer-centricity, service quality, and partner delight being key determinants of success, we have set high standards for ourselves, and the industry is evolving and maturing our operating processes," said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India.

"We are proud to have institutionalised best-in-class processes for our Offline Distribution partner selection, onboarding, and network management and thus, awarded ‘ISO 9001:2005' certification," he added.

Having started as an online brand in 2017, Xiaomi India today has the single largest offline exclusive brand presence in the country.

"In line with our ‘Grow with Mi' initiative, this industry-first achievement highlights our commitment to providing equal opportunity to first-time entrants and aspiring entrepreneurs," said Muralikrishnan.

The certification process and assessment was conducted by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, certification, and technical assistance with a worldwide presence across 140 countries.

Xiaomi India said it underwent a rigorous evaluation process which included an assessment of quality management, system development, documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, verification of records, etc.

"Xiaomi India will continue to review and improve their quality management systems and policies with the intent to provide high-quality and consistent service to consumers and partners," it added.

The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no 3 globally in the third quarter of 2021.

The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 400 million smart devices connected to its platform as of September 30, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops.

