Xiaomi's OLED Vision 55 TV announced for Indian market
By ANI | Published: April 27, 2022 11:01 PM2022-04-27T23:01:46+5:302022-04-27T23:10:13+5:30
Marking its first OLED TV launch in India, Xiaomi today announced the OLED Vision 55 TV for the Indian market.
According to GSM Arena, the OLED Vision 55 features a 55-inch, 3840x2160 OLED panel. It will have a native 10-bit panel with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate and 98.5 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.
The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts the display brightness to match ambient lighting, along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.
It also features IMAX Enhanced certification, which checks for various audio and video quality aspects for consistency with IMAX Enhanced content.
The audio features an 8-driver 30W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS X surround sound standards.
As per GSM Arena, the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 will be priced at INR 89,999. It is set to go on sale on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor