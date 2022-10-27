Xiroverse set to launch world's first Web3 multi-game Mobile App

London-based Xiroverse announces 'Xiro App' with multiple games in its gaming hub. All the fun of mobile gaming with none of the complexities or upfront costs of Web3. Web3 is now accessible with a single-step onboarding, no gas fees, and the 'Proof of Game' Protocol.

Accessing current Web3 ecosystems is riddled with complexities, costs, and pain points. Users must open a centralized exchange account on Coinbase or Binance, buy cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Solana, set up a cryptocurrency wallet like Metamask, transfer tokens, pay gas fees, and so on. This process could take hours and cost hundreds of dollars. Xiroverse Engineers and the Business spent seven months researching, designing, and testing the App to make Web3 more accessible to users. They found a way to make it as easy as creating a social media account with no upfront costs to the users. Xiro App's sole priority is making Web3 as user-friendly as possible by successfully changing the 6-8 step process to a 1-step one. The App includes Non-Fungible and Fungible Tokens, an in-app marketplace, a built-in crypto wallet, protocol-based token mining software, and hundreds of games within its gaming hub.

The full specifications, functionality, and roadmap for Xiro App and its broader Xiroverse ecosystem are yet to be fully disclosed. This has not stopped over 250,000 people from signing up to its gaming app waitlist to gain early access to the App. Xiro App features its proprietary 'Proof of Play' protocol that enables mobile gamers to turn their android phones into a powerful Web3 & Metaverse gaming platform with SocialFi & GameFi features and forays into eSports. The application is already functional with hundreds of early users, set to launch to the public in December 2022. Roshan George, the founder of Xiroverse, said, "Xiroverse has a business-first strategy with long-term aspirations, challenging the current Web3 paradigm and making history in the sector by changing how consumers and businesses interact with Web3 and the Metaverse. We have created a new Web3 business model to enroll the next billion users. We take care of all the costs and complexities of Web3 so that our users can focus on the community and gaming. Xiroverse will make accessing the Metaverse seamless."

Xiroverse Ecosystem

The Xiroverse ecosystem includes the ground-breaking Xiro App, Xiro Card NFTs, Xiroverse Business, and Xiroversity. Xiroverse also partners with gaming studios and developers to share technical and blockchain infrastructure to onboard millions of games and gamers into Web3 and the Metaverse. Roshan George added, "Xiroverse will be the one-stop-shop for all things Web3 and the Metaverse. We're creating a completely immersive and community-focused experience in which individuals benefit from enhanced digital ownership and digital identity. We achieve this under our four business pillars to capture market share by onboarding users and gaming studios into Web3 and the Metaverse."

Although Xiroverse uses Web3 technology, the Xiro App gaming hub, interface, and gaming experience will align with what mobile gamers are already used to. There is no expensive console to purchase; all that is required is a smartphone. All the complexities related to Web3 are deeply embedded into the application and fully automated. Users don't have to learn any new technology or prior knowledge of Web3 and NFTs to use the App. "Although Xiro App will have elements of Web3, the focus is on the community, games, and the gaming experience. The App takes Xiroverse into the eSports space, creating intra and inter-gaming tournaments and mega tournaments hosted by Xiroverse in partnership with our sponsors in the space," added Roshan George.

Web3 Gaming Evolution

The market capitalization of gaming companies has surpassed $2 trillion globally, with the gaming market anticipated to generate $203 billion in revenue this year and $320 billion by 2026. Active users within the gaming market will exceed 3 billion users in 2022. With mobile gaming alone accounting for 43% of all smartphone activity, and over 2.2 billion active mobile gamers, almost half of the global population is now gaming. "Despite the staggering market capitalization and revenue stats of the gaming industry, the truth is that only a small number of gamers and gaming studios stand to benefit in today's world. 65% of all in-app purchase revenue goes to the top 100 to 200 games, and less than 0.1% of top gamers create substantial revenue for themselves via streaming, eSports, and gaming tournaments. At Xiroverse, we want to take gaming into the future by incorporating blockchain technology that will provide digital ownership and identity for our users within Web3 and the Metaverse and provide new opportunities and experiences for them," said Roshan George.



