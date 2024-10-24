Yotta Data Services, Nvidia introduce 6 new AI platform services for Indian firms

Mumbai, Oct 24 Yotta Data Services on Thursday unveiled six artificial intelligence (AI) platform services, in collaboration with global graphics giant Nvidia, under its ‘Shakti Cloud’ platform to accelerate AI adoption for businesses, researchers, and innovators by offering state-of-the-art capabilities at competitive prices.

Announced during the ‘Nvidia AI Summit’ in Mumbai, these AI models will be available through a token-based system and GPU seconds model, making AI more accessible for various industries.

“The future of AI is about speed, flexibility, and scalability. With Yotta’s AI solutions built with Nvidia technology, we’re eliminating barriers and enabling organisations to push the boundaries of what’s possible in AI,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO and MD of Yotta.

'Shakti Cloud' features an advanced orchestration layer and a self-service portal, integrating the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform along with various open-source software and libraries.

With access to Nvidia GPUs, Indian AI innovators now have a world-class solution in ‘Shakti Cloud’ to achieve their AI goals within the country itself.

“The combination of Nvidia's cutting-edge technology with Yotta's Shakti Cloud platform delivers a comprehensive ecosystem that democratises AI development, enabling businesses, researchers, and startups to rapidly create and deploy advanced AI solutions that drive innovation and economic growth throughout the country,” said Raj Mipuri, vice president, Enterprise and Cloud, Nvidia.

Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).

Its homegrown, open-source hyperscale cloud, ‘Yntraa,’ is MeitY empanelled and is also deployed at large government-owned CSPs on a white labelled/PPP model.

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Yotta, said ‘Shakti Cloud’ is empowering India’s AI-driven future by providing businesses with immediate and cost-effective access to the critical tools and computing power needed for large-scale AI innovation.

“As a result, India is firmly establishing itself as a key player in the global tech arena," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor