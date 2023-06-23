YouTube to soon offer AI-powered dubbing tool

San Francisco, June 23 Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dubbing tool that will make it easier for creators to dub their videos in other languages.

The company announced on Thursday at VidCon annual convention for fans, creators, executives and online brands that it is bringing the team from Google's Area 120 incubator's AI-powered dubbing service 'Aloud,' reports The Verge.

According to Aloud's website, the tool transcribes the video, giving creators a transcription that they can review and edit.

After that, it translates and generates the dub.

The video-sharing platform is already testing the tool with "hundreds" of creators, Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, said in a statement.

Hanif also mentioned that Aloud currently supports a "few" languages, with "more to come".

According to spokesperson Jessica Gibby, the AI-powered dubbing service is currently available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

YouTube is "working to make translated audio tracks sound like the creator's voice, with more expression and lip sync," Hanif said.

However, according to Gibby, those features are planned for next year.

Meanwhile, in February, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks, which allows creators to dub their new and existing videos in different languages.

